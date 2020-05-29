Former Bears safety Roosevelt Taylor died on Friday at the age of 82.

Taylor joined the Bears in 1961 after playing at Grambling and spent nine seasons with the team. He was part of their NFL championship squad in 1963 and was named a first-team All-Pro for his play in Chicago’s title run. He was also a two-time second-team All-Pro and was selected to a pair of Pro Bowls.

Taylor moved on to the 49ers in a midseason trade in 1969 and played there until 1971. He closed out his career with Washington and started in their Super Bowl VII loss to the Dolphins. Taylor had 32 career interceptions and returned three of them.

Taylor’s son Brian would make the NFL as a running back and also played for the Bears. He appeared in five games for them in 1989 and three games for the Bills in 1991.

Our condolences go out to Taylor’s family and loved ones on their loss.

Former Bears All-Pro Roosevelt Taylor dies at 82 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk