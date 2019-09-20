Former Bears All-Pro Charles Tillman inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Former Bears and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Charles Tillman has seen his college career immortalized by the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Tillman and his fellow inductees will be a part of The LSHOF Class of 2020 Induction Celebration, which will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The celebration will include multiple receptions, a bowling party and a Friday night riverbank concert. Tickets for the Induction Dinner and Ceremony, along with congratulatory advertising and sponsorship opportunities, will be available early in 2020 through the LaSportsHall.com website.

Tillman played three seasons for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, leading Independent schools in interceptions with six in 2000. Over his three seasons and 34 games with ULL, 'Peanut' collected 12 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. He put enough on tape to convince the Bears to take him with a second-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft.

The LSHOF has a strong NFL influence, as 'Peanut' will be joining Peyton Manning, who was inducted in 2019. Tillman will also be joining fellow 2020 inductees Nick Saban, who is getting in for his accomplishments with LSU and former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn.

Following his career with ULL, Tillman went on to become a two-time Pro Bowler, Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner and a three-time Brian Piccolo Award winner with the Bears. Tillman's multiple Piccolo award wins are perhaps the most impressive, as the award is given to the Bears player that best exemplifies teamwork, loyalty, and courage, and these are the same values that helped land 'Peanut' into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2020 class will be enshrined into the Hall on June 27, 2020, in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

