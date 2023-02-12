Former Bears players, coaches in Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are competing in Super Bowl LVII, and their rosters and coaching staff have some familiar faces that Chicago Bears fans should recognize.

There are quite a few former Bears who will be playing or coaching in the big game. The most notable is former head coach Matt Nagy, who’s back in Kansas City as the team’s quarterbacks coach and senior offensive assistant. Another is defensive end Robert Quinn, who started the 2022 season on the Bears and now has a chance to win his first Super Bowl as a member of the Eagles.

Here’s a look at all of the former Bears players, coaches and scouts in Super Bowl LVII:

Robert Quinn - Eagles defensive end

Quinn played three years at edge rusher with the Bears from 2020-22. This season, Chicago traded Quinn to the Eagles for a fourth-round pick ahead of the trade deadline. Quinn set the Bears’ single-season sack record with sacks (18) in 2021.

Matt Nagy - Chiefs QB coach/senior assistant

Nagy was the head coach of the Bears four years (2018-21), where he compiled a 34-33 record, including going 0-2 in the playoffs. His best season came in 2018, when Chicago went 12-4 in his first season. But it was all downhill from there, and Nagy was fired following the 2021 season.

Dave Toub - Chiefs special teams coordinator

Toub served as the Bears special teams coordinator from 2004-12, where he coached the NFL’s best returner of all-time, Devin Hester. During Toub’s tenure, five different players accounted for eight Pro Bowl berths on special teams. During Toub’s time in Chicago, the Bears had an NFL-high 22 kick return touchdowns between six different players.

Michael Burton - Chiefs fullback

Burton played two seasons at fullback with the Bears from 2017-18 before signing with the Chiefs as a free agent. During his short tenure in Chicago, Burton had four carries for nine yards and three catches for 14 yards.

Andy Heck - Chiefs offensive line coach

Before Heck become an offensive line coach, he was an offensive lineman for the Bears. From 1994-98, Heck was a five-year starter for Chicago. He was also part of an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL during the 1995 season. Heck allowed zero.

Dennard Wilson - Eagles defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator

Wilson served as a pro scout for the Bears from 2008-11. During that span, Chicago drafted players such as Matt Forte, Johnny Knox, Earl Bennett and Henry Melton.

Jeremiah Washburn - Eagles defensive end/outside linebacker coach

Washburn served as the Bears’ offensive line coach during the 2017 season, which marked the final year of John Fox’s tenure. He coached an offensive line that allowed 39 sacks, which ranked 18th in the NFL.

Rod Wilson - Chiefs defensive assistant

Wilson was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL draft. Wilson spent three years in Chicago from 2005-08, before he broke his arm in ’08 and was released with an injury settlement. He returned to the Bears for one year in 2010.

