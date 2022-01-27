Former Bears players begging for Rod Marinelli as next defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears have found their new head coach in Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, which means there are some big changes coming to Chicago.

Not only is a defensive scheme change on the way — as the Bears will transition from a 3-4 to a 4-3 base defense — but it’s about getting the right coaching staff in place.

As Eberflus prepares to assemble his coaching staff, there are some names that are already being floated around in connection with him, including Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, who Eberflus is believed to be taking with him to Chicago.

Eberflus previously worked with Rod Marinelli for five years during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. So it’s an easy assumption to make that Eberflus could try to lure Marinelli from Las Vegas to Chicago.

It’s also something that former Bears players Charles Tillman and Lance Briggs are begging for.

Marinelli is currently the defensive line coach in Las Vegas, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Marinelli perhaps return to the Bears, this time under Eberflus.

Marinelli was Chicago’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach from 2010-12, which is when Tillman and Briggs played for the Bears.

List