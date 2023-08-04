Former Bears player Steve ‘Mongo' McMichael hospitalized; admitted to ICU originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle and Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist, Steve "Mongo" McMichael was hospitalized overnight, a statement from a spokesperson read Friday morning.

According to the statement, McMichael, 65, was admitted to the ICU Thursday unconscious with sepsis and put on two IV antibiotics.

"Like the tough warrior he is, he is now awake, and his vitals are better," the statement continued.

"He needs to see himself enshrined in the Hall of Fame," his wife Misty said, as part of the statement. "Please pray for him to get through this."

McMichael has been battling ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, since April of 2021. The neurogenerative, neuromuscular disease results in the progressive loss of motor neurons that control voluntary muscles responsible for chewing food, talking and walking.

"When the motor neurons die, the ability of the brain to initiate and control muscle movement is lost," a post from the site ALS.org said. "When voluntary muscle action is progressively affected, people may lose the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe."

According to a July 27 post from the Chicago Bears, "McMichael's condition has continued to deteriorate."

McMichael, nicknamed "Mongo" played 13 seasons with the team, from 1981-1993, the Bears said. "McMichael ranks second in team history with 92.5 sacks, helped the Bears win six division champions and was an instrumental part of the 1985 Super Bowl XX championship defense that many consider to be the best in NFL history," according to the team.

In 2019, McMichael was named the 19th best player in Bears history in the Chicago Bears Centennial Scrapbook.

According to officials, selection committees for the semifinalists, which include former Bears defense coach Clark Shaughnessy as a Coach/Contributor, are set to meet later this month.