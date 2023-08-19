Former Bears player arrested as a result of a medical episode originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears tight end, Jimmy Graham, was arrested in Southern California on Friday night. The Saints released a statement on the event.

Graham, 36, was placed under custody by the Newport Beach (Calif.) Police Department after the police found him wandering in traffic disoriented. He was believed, at the time, to be under the influence of controlled substances. When the police first attempted to arrest him, Graham resisted, according to separate reports.

The tight end was taken to the hospital, where the Saints' team doctor, John Amoss, met him. Amoss believes Graham likely suffered a seizure, according to the statement.

Graham was released from the hospital Saturday morning and is currently back with the Saints. He plans to play in the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

This offseason, Graham signed a one-year deal with his native team, the Saints, after missing the entire 2022 season. He last played with the Bears in 2021.

With the Bears, Graham played 31 games over two seasons between 2020-21. He caught 64 passes for 631 yards and 11 touchdowns during his time in Chicago.

