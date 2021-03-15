Former Bears OL Kyle Long scheduled to visit Raiders and Chiefs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long is aiming to return to the NFL next season. But it’s not likely to be with the Bears.

Long is set to be a free agent as the Bears released him from his contract last Match. And while some fans would certainly welcome Long’s return to Chicago, it doesn’t seem likely as Long has been open about his feelings about head coach Matt Nagy and how he’d “wait for a new staff” to rejoin the Bears.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Long is scheduled to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. Long’s father, Howie, was a Hall of Fame with the Raiders, and Kyle could soon join him.

Long is also scheduled to meet with the Kansas City Chiefs next.

Long was a first-round selection by the Bears in 2013, where he was a three-time Pro Bowler at two different positions. He was a valuable part of their offensive line. But ultimately injuries plagued Long over the his last four seasons in Chicago.

Long last played for the Bears in 2019 before landing on injured reserve five weeks into the season with a hip issue. He retired from football in early 2020.

After retirement, Long joined CBS Sports as a studio analyst during the NFL season, but he always left it open for a return to the NFL. Now, it sounds like he’s prepared for a return to the NFL — for the first time not as a Bear.

List

2021 Chicago Bears free agency tracker

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Long has visits lined up with Raiders, Chiefs

    As Kyle Long prepares to embark on his comeback, he’ll first visit the team for which his father, Howie, became a Hall of Famer. Kyle Long will visit the Raiders, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. And possibly to help put the squeeze on the Raiders to get something done, Long’s next step will be [more]

  • NFL rumors: Kyle Long, Raiders to meet after guard ended retirement

    The Raiders will get the first chance to impress Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long.

  • Everything you need to know about free agency and start of new league year

    We've almost arrived to the start of the new league year, which kicks off on Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT. Here's what you need to know.

  • Tony La Russa: Yasmani Grandal has time to be ready for White Sox opener

    Tony La Russa is confident that Yasmani Grandal has enough time and will receive enough game action to be ready for Opening Day. This a day after the White Sox catcher was hopeful but less definitive.

  • Russell Wilson trade: Free agency could spur action for Bears, Seahawks

    The start of free agency means quarterback moves and the Bears need to make one of those.

  • 2021 NFL free agency tracker: Trades, rumors and signings

    Which teams will make the biggest moves in NFL free agency? Here are the latest free agent rumors, trades and signings around the league.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 25 overall free agents highlighted by some intriguing receivers

    Even with a smaller salary cap, the top free agents will get paid this week.

  • Watch Bulls rookie Patrick Williams drop career-best 23 in Chicago win

    Zach LaVine scored 15 to help the Bulls end a two-game slide.

  • Report: Texans trade for Patriots OT Marcus Cannon, swap draft picks

    The Houston Texans and New England Patriots have agreed to a trade that nets the Texans OT Marcus Cannon at the price of swapping draft picks.

  • These Bears players are set to hit free agency this week

    The Bears have plenty of in-house free agents set to hit the free agent market officially on Wednesday.

  • Raiders select PSU LB Micah Parsons in latest Draft Network mock

    Raiders select PSU LB Micah Parsons in latest Draft Network mock

  • When is March Madness 2021: Dates, schedule, start, locations for NCAA men’s tournament

    After a year-long hiatus, the 2021 NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament is finally here. See below for all you need to know including the schedule, competition venues, how to get a printable bracket and find out whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games. Where will the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament take place?

  • Cliff Avril: Neither Seahawks nor Russell Wilson wants to part ways

    Former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril believes neither the organization nor quarterback Russell Wilson wants to part ways.

  • Jets expected to be interested in Packers C Corey Linsley

    The Jets will have interest in the best available center in free agency, per ESPN.

  • Bill Cassidy Says Biden Policies ‘Entirely’ to Blame for Migrant Influx at Southern Border

    Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) said on Sunday that President Biden’s policies are “entirely” to blame for the influx of migrants crossing the U.S.–Mexico border over the past several weeks. “Empirically, it’s entirely,” Cassidy said when asked by Fox News Sunday‘s Chris Wallace how much responsibility Biden bears for the crisis. “You can’t help but notice that the administration changes and there is a surge,” Cassidy added. The senator pointed out that Biden’s coordinator for the southern border, Roberta Jacobson, botched a Spanish message for potential migrants during a press conference on Thursday. While urging migrants in English not to attempt the journey, Jacobson mistakenly said in Spanish, “la frontera no está cerrada,” which means “the border is not closed.” Jacobson corrected herself later in the same press conference. “I can tell you, the Spanish version is being heard, not the English,” Cassidy said. There were 9,487 unaccompanied minors detained by U.S. Border Patrol in the month of February, a 171 percent increase from the same month in 2020. The Biden administration has instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help process the influx of unaccompanied children, with facilities managed by the Border Patrol and Department of Health and Human Services stretched to near-capacity levels. The Biden administration has advocated an immigration overhaul that would a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants currently residing in the U.S., and has already reversed some Trump-era restrictions. Biden is eliminating the “Remain in Mexico” policy that ordered asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases were processed in the U.S., and the administration has reinstituted “catch-and-release” policies, in which border agents release migrants into U.S. border towns to await processing.

  • Where the Ravens’ salary cap stands at the start of free agency

    With the legal tampering period starting today, here's where the Baltimore Ravens' salary cap stands. Could they go after big free agents?

  • Dolphins sign P Michael Palardy, who had free-agent visit with Bills

    Buffalo Bills lose out on P Michael Parlardy in free agency as he signs with Miami Dolphins.

  • Where will Trent Williams land?

    In 2019, he sat out the full season in Washington. In 2020, he instantly became the starting left tackle in San Francisco. Now, Trent Williams is heading to free agency for the first time. Regarded as one of the top available offensive linemen in free agency, the 49ers want to keep Williams. He recently said [more]

  • Belal Muhammad rips Leon Edwards’ post-fight comments: ‘You ain’t getting a title fight’

    Belal Muhammad rips Leon Edwards for calling for a title shot rather than a rematch.

  • The biggest case since OJ: how to watch the trial of George Floyd cop Derek Chauvin

    Last May, the death of 46-year-old George Floyd sparked shock, protests and a vociferous international movement that even a pandemic couldn’t dampen. Many have already drawn their own conclusions on the culpability of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who placed his knee on Floyd’s neck. But he is yet to have his day in court. Jury selection began on Tuesday in the case against Chauvin, who is being tried separately to the three other officers with him during the arrest. Facing charges of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter at the Hennepin County Government Centre in Minneapolis, Chauvin and his legal team are set to argue that Floyd did not die because of Chauvin’s policing, but as a result of an overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl and an underlying heart condition; that it wasn’t the knee on his neck that killed him. And British viewers will be able to judge the merits of this case, and every other claim and counterclaim, for themselves, thanks to US channel Court TV, which has secured exclusive rights to film inside the socially distanced courtroom. The channel, which operated in America between 1991 and 2008, before relaunching in 2019, arrived in the UK last September on Sky, Freeview and Freesat, and is hoping for a boost to its viewing figures as the first big trial on its British channel begins.