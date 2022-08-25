Former Bears OC predicts unsubstantial career for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is young, unproven and faces a long road to development.

Going into his second season, he faces plenty of questions.

How good is he now? Can he become the long-term solution at quarterback?

Those are questions he plans to answer as soon as this season, hoping to prove to the new regime he's their guy for the long-term future.

However, to one former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, he has no chance of becoming the guy.

"Fields is a guy that makes a lot of mistakes and is not particularly accurate at times," Martz wrote in a column for the 33rdteam. "He’s not a quick read-and-react guy, and he’s on a horrendous team. And, when you put a guy behind a bad offensive line and you have no talent at wide receiver and you tell him to just go make big plays, he’s going to learn bad habits. You start doing stupid stuff just trying to survive."

Martz makes relatively educated assumptions about Fields' current state.

Fields is coming off of a rough rookie season, where he didn't learn much outside of how the ground felt. He was sacked 36 times and was constantly under pressure. He and Andy Dalton combined for the most sacks in the NFL. Even after this offseason, Martz is right -- the Bears' offensive line still isn't fixed.

When he was on his feet, he threw for just under 1,900 yards and seven touchdowns. Except, the difference this year is he doesn't have Pro-Bowl receiver Allen Robinson to help him out. He's left with Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet to give him support.

It wasn't entirely negative. He got real NFL games under his belt. He got used to playing at the speed the NFL moves at. He definitely learned.

But, Fields has a lot to prove. His decision-making needs to speed up and he'll need a sixth-sense to manage the pocket with the current offensive line.

Despite the clear evidence about Fields' need to grow to secure his spot in the long-term plan, Martz looked despairingly into his crystal ball.

"It’s going to be a rough career for (Fields) there," Martz wrote. "And I’ve seen a lot of really good players go to bad teams, and then their career just never takes off, and I think that’s what will happen with Fields. It’s going to take a long time for them to get talent there. He needs to be on a good football team behind really good players for a couple of years to learn how to play the position.

"It’s going to take a long time for them to get talent there. He needs to be on a good football team behind really good players for a couple of years to learn how to play the position."

Unfortunately, Martz takes a stab in the dark to predict Fields' future with the Bears. For a player who's only seen 12 NFL games, it's a premature contention.

There's no doubt Fields has a long road of development ahead of him. Similarly, the Bears have to navigate the current rebuild and reload the roster with talent before making another playoff push. These are undeniable givens.

But, to say Fields will never be good with Chicago is blasphemous. It would be easier to predict under a recurring regime, but everything is new at Soldier Field. New coaching staff, new front office and soon-to-be new players.

Fields has plenty of qualified staff around him to develop his skills and bolster his talent level. Plenty of quarterbacks have thrived in the position without relative roster support. Take Drew Brees' 2012 season and Deshaun Watson's year in 2017 as examples.

It's not going to be a pretty season for the Bears nor Fields. But, it would be difficult for Fields to take steps backward in his development.

