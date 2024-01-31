Former Bears OC Luke Getsy interviews with Patriots, Saints for next job, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy continues to receive interest from around the NFL. According to Ian Rapoport, Getsy interviewed with the Patriots for their open offensive coordinator job on Tuesday, and had a second interview lined up with the Saints on Wednesday.

Former #Bears OC Luke Getsy interviewed with the #Patriots for their vacant OC job yesterday, sources say. And today, he has a second interview with the #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2024

Getsy became a lightning rod around Chicago when the Bears offense underwhelmed over the course of the 2023 season. The unit was expected to take a step forward with Justin Fields running the system for a second-consecutive season. Instead, the passing offense finished in the bottom-five of the NFL, and the team struggled to score points consistently.

Critics scrutinized his playcalling, as well. One of Getsy’s worst moments came in Week 2 against the Buccaneers when he called three screen passes in a row with the Bears backed up in their own territory. The Bucs undercut the third attempt and returned it for an easy pick-six to essentially end the game. After the game, the Bucs said they knew exactly what was coming on the play, which added insult to injury.

The Bears also didn’t have a reliable short yardage play they could count on when needed, and cycled between tight end sneaks, option pitches or end-around trickery. Other decisions earned scrutiny, like making fullback Khari Blasingame a primary read as a pass catcher to start a game.

It wasn’t all bad for Getsy in 2023. He figured out how to make DJ Moore the central figure of the passing attack, as needed, after a slow start. He helped to get Fields going towards the end of the year. The run game was effective for a second year in a row.

There’s a chance that teams like the Patriots are simply talking to Getsy for information on Fields. Many rumors have connected the Pats to the Bears as a potential trade partner for Fields if GM Ryan Poles opts to draft a new quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Teams will use this time of the year to gather as much information as they can before making big decisions like trading for a QB.

Getsy began his NFL coaching career with the Packers in 2014 as an offensive quality control coach and has coached in the pros for nine seasons. He spent the last two years as the Bears OC.