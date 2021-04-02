Former Bears NT John Jenkins signing with Dolphins

Former Chicago Bears nose tackle John Jenkins is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Jenkins played in 11 games for the Bears last season, where he totaled 21 tackles, 1 pass breakup, and 1 QB hit as a reserve nose tackle. The 2020 season marked Jenkins’ second stint in Chicago, as he last played with the Bears in 2017. Now, Jenkins is making a return to Miami, where he played in 2019.

The Bears have seen several defensive reserves depart in free agency, including Roy Robertson-Harris (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Brent Urban (Dallas Cowboys).

Chicago addressed those depth concerns with the re-signing of Mario Edwards and signing former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Angelo Blackson.

But the decision to not re-sign Jenkins doesn’t come as a surprise considering the Bears are set to return nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns.

While Chicago has a new defensive line coach in Chris Rumph — following the departure of Jay Rodgers — they do return some key defensive starters in Goldman, Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols.

