Former Bears Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace release statements after firing

Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace release statements thanking Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Monday morning the Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. By Monday evening each man had released a statement through the team, reflecting fondly on their tenures and thanking a slew of people for the opportunity to lead the NFL’s charter franchise.

“Today’s news is the tough part of our business but I am proud to have poured absolutely everything into making the Chicago Bears a better football team every single day since first stepping foot into Halas Hall,” said Pace in his statement. “From the expansion of Halas Hall, to every staff hire, every roster move, every scouting trip, every draft pick was with a championship vision in mind.

“Our family is from Illinois, went to college in Illinois and as Bears fans for life, we are proud to say that we are confident the future is bright for this team going forward.”

“To the Chicago Bears organization – It was an honor to serve as your Head Coach over the past four seasons. I want to thank Ted Phillips, George H. McCaskey and Mrs. Virginia McCaskey for the opportunity to lead one of the game’s most storied franchises,” said Nagy. “It’s four years I’ll always remember.”

Nagy and Pace each thanked their players and support staff as well.

“To the players, I appreciate everything that you gave out on the field,” said Pace. “I believe in each and every one of you and I know the talent is there to bring a championship to Chicago. To the entire football operations staff, I appreciate your dedication and tireless efforts during our time together. Your grind behind the scenes does not go unnoticed and the sacrifices are essential to the successes we have had together.”

“To the Players, Coaches and Support Staff – Thank you for your hard work and daily dedication. I will forever be grateful for the fight and determination you showed each week,” said Nagy. “Every day I tried my very best to honor the commitment you showed to the game and the organization. We’ve all built great relationships that will last a lifetime. I was proud to be your coach and wish you nothing but success in the future.”

Story continues

Pace also shared a message for Bears fans.

“Your passion is palpable daily,” Pace said. “Through the wins and losses, it was our constant goal to deliver the championship you deserve. Thank you for making this city the best ‘home field advantage’ in the NFL.”

Finally, each man shared a heartfelt message for his partner in collaboration.

“To Matt Nagy and his family, thank you,” said Pace. “Together the last four years we built a culture that persevered and a foundation that will catapult the organization into the next phase of success. Although we did not reach our ultimate goal, we accomplished a lot, most notably an NFC North title, two playoff berths, 19 Pro Bowlers and 6 All-Pro selections.”

“To Ryan Pace – Your passion and commitment towards this franchise was contagious,” said Nagy. “You gave it everything you had, every single day. It was always teamwork and togetherness with us. No regrets. Thank you.”

McCaskey said that the team began their search for a new GM and head coach on Monday, the same day they fired Pace and Nagy.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!