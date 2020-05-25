Mike Singletary may be one of the best linebackers in NFL history, but his coaching career has not lived up to his playing days.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Singletary has stepped down from a high school coaching job in Texas after he led the team to a 1-21 record over two seasons.

According to the report, Singletary is going to focus on motivational speaking and consulting opportunities, instead of coaching football.

Singletary also coached in the Alliance of American Football for the Memphis Express in 2019, but he didn't have much more success there. The Express went 2-6 in the lone AAF season.

As a head coach in the NFL, Singletary fared a bit better. His San Francisco 49ers went 18-22 from 2008-2010. He last coached in the NFL as defensive assistant for the Rams in 2016.

Former Bears linebacker Mike Singletary reportedly leaves HS coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago