Former Bears' linebacker Jerrell Freeman announces retirement, cites health behind reasoning

Former Bears' inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman is hanging up his cleats.

Thank you, and I love you all!! pic.twitter.com/qdQYEN2mCI — Jerrell Freeman (@JerrellFreeman) May 2, 2018

Freeman, 32, played in parts of six NFL seasons, most recently with the Bears from 2016-17. Originally an undrafted free agent in 2008, Freeman played in the CFL from 2009-2011 before signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

The Bears signed Freeman to a three-year contract in March 2016, though he played in just 12 games that season before getting suspended for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Despite the suspension, Freeman still led the team in tackles.

2017 was far less kind to the 6-foot, 235 pound linebacker. Freeman tore his pectoral muscle in the Bears' first game of the 2017 season. A month later, the NFL suspended him 10 games for violating the league's performance enhancing substance policy again.

Freeman cited treatment for head injuries for the reason behind his second suspension. While the Bears released him in February, he recognized the second suspension might effectively end his NFL career.