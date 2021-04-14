Former Bears KR Cordarrelle Patterson expected to sign with Falcons

It appears another key member of the 2020 Chicago Bears is set to join a new team.

All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson visited with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday and a deal could be finalized shortly, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Patterson spent two seasons with the Bears after signing a two-year, $10 million deal as a free agent in 2019. He led the league in return yardage in both 2019 and 2020, while scoring a touchdown in each season. Patterson averaged 29.5 and 29.1 yards per return in 2019 and 2020, respectively. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in each of those seasons as well.

Veteran WR/returner Cordarrelle Patterson is visiting the #Falcons, sources say. The expectation is the sides will have a deal soon. So some sweet SkyCam angles coming your way in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/QDfg4zANqj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 14, 2021

Moments before Garafolo’s report, Patterson himself confirmed he will not be returning to the Windy City for the 2021 season.

I’m going to miss my boys in Chicago. — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) April 14, 2021

The dynamic special teamer also spent time on offense, serving as the team’s backup running back, rushing for a career-high 232 yards. He became a fan favorite too, interacting with many on his social media platforms and even tried to recruit players to the Bears over the last couple of seasons.

Coincidentally, with the expected move to Atlanta, Patterson follows in another legendary Bears return specialist’s footsteps in Devin Hester, who spent eight seasons wowing fans in Chicago before continuing his career with the Falcons.

Patterson was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots prior to joining the Bears.

