Former Bears Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher gives honest opinion on Jay Cutler

Former Hall of Fame linebacker of the Chicago Bears, Brian Urlacher, rehashed some old memories from his 13-year career with the team.

Urlacher went on Barstool Sports podcast, Bussin' with the Boys, and discussed Jay Cutler, Lovie Smith and his time in the windy city.

He started off retelling the story of the Bears' 2010 season, when the team lost to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship after going 11-5 in the regular season. Cutler left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury.

"He (Cutler) tore his MCL in the second quarter, kept trying to play," Urlacher said. "The media said he just copped out because we were getting beat."

Urlacher admitted to Cutler's toughness as a player. He backed up the validity of Cutler's absence during the NFC championship game in 2010 and referenced a game the following season when Cutler played with a dislocated thumb.

"Jay's tough. I don't care what anyone says," Urlacher said.

Cutler played eight seasons with the Bears from 2009-2016. He is the franchise's leading passer in completions, yards and touchdowns.

He received one Pro-Bowl nod in 2008 with the Denver Broncos, the season before he was traded to the Bears for Kyle Orton, two first-round picks and a third-round pick.

Two seasons after the Bears made the NFC championship, they went 10-6 in the regular season and newly hired general manager, Phil Emery, fired longtime head coach Lovie Smith.

"I don't like how they handled it," Urlacher said. "They fired our GM the year before and I don't see how the f--k you fire Lovie after going 10-6.

"Minnesota decides to beat Green Bay on the last game of the year and they haven't beat Green Bay in like five years. They beat Green Bay, knocked us out of the playoffs, and then they fire Lovie and I was like 'what the f--k are y'all doing?'"

The Bears' went 8-8 the following season under new head coach Marc Trestman. In 2014, following a tumultuous two-season stint, Trestman was fired along with Emery.

The Bears didn't win 10-plus games in the regular season until the 2018 season, when head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace led the team to a 12-4 record and a first-round playoff loss.

"After Lovie left they had a hard time winning games," Urlacher said.

