Former Bears GM Ryan Pace lands job in Falcons front office

Ryan Pace lands job in Falcons front office originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace has a new home. The Atlanta Falcons hired Pace to join their scouting staff as a senior personnel executive on Thursday.

Coincidentally, the last Bears GM before Pace, Phil Emery, also works in the Falcons scouting department.

Pace has a long history with Falcons GM Terry Fontenot. The two worked together in the Saints front office for 13 years.

Pace had an up-and-down tenure with the Bears. He was praised for his knack to find value with middle round picks in the draft, like David Montgomery, Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson. He made some shrewd free agent signings as well, like Danny Trevathan, Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson. But Pace often struck out with his biggest swings. Neither of his head coaching hires, John Fox or Matt Nagy, worked out. While he hit on big draft picks like Roquan Smith and Jaylon Johnson, he missed on many more, like Kevin White, Leonard Floyd, Adam Shaheen and Anthony Miller. His biggest risk ended up being his biggest mistake as well: trading up to draft Mitchell Trubisky. Pace made one last ditch effort to finally find a franchise quarterback by trading up for Justin Fields in 2021. But the Bears let Pace go before seeing if he finally got that position right.

Pace joined the Bears in 2015, inheriting a team that was bereft of talent and wallowing at the bottom of the NFC North. He helped steer the franchise in the right direction, highlighted by a 12-4 season, and NFC North title in 2018. Pace won Sporting News’ Executive of the Year award that same year.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!