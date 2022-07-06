Former Bears general managers recreating Bears roster with Atlanta Falcons

Former Bears general managers recreating Bears' roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are heading to Atlanta. No, we're not talking about their Week 11 matchup in against the Falcons.

The Falcons have signed a plethora of former Bears from last season's roster to their team. With the team's pickup of former defensive lineman Eddie Goldman today, he marks the sixth player to be signed from the Bears to the Falcons this offseason.

Along with Goldman in Atlanta includes Damien Williams, Germain Ifedi, Damiere Byrd, Elijah Wilkinson and Teez Tabor.

This is not a coincidence either. Former Bears general managers Ryan Pace and Phil Emery work in Atlanta's front office. Pace is senior personnel executive and Emery is a scout.

Pace was hired by the Falcons last February after the organization fired Pace and head coach Matt Nagy after a 6-11 season. He reunited with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, who he worked with in New Orleans.

Emery was fired from the Bears in 2014 after serving three seasons with the franchise. He is notorious for firing Lovie Smith after going 10-6 in the 2012 regular season and for extending former quarterback Jay Cutler to a lucrative, seven-year extension.

Pace either drafted or signed all six members of the Falcons squad that were signed this offseason. Goldman signed a one-year deal with the team earlier today.

