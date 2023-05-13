Former Bears general manager Phil Emery announces retirement

Ex-Bears GM Phil Emery announces retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears general manager, Phil Emery, recently announced his retirement from football, stepping down from his position as senior personnel executive with the Atlanta Falcons.

Emery, 64, served as the general manager for the Bears between 2012-15. Most notably, he fired head coach Lovie Smith after recording a 10-6 record in 2012. He replaced Smith with Marc Trestman, who was fired along with Emery in 2015 after two unsuccessful seasons.

Emery's drafts, too, weren't very good. Although he drafted Kyle Long and Kyle Fuller, both of whom became All-Pro selections during their respective careers, Emery is also responsible for Shea McClellin, Jonathan Bostic and a slew of unrecognizable names from the draft.

He executed a trade for Brandon Marshall, pairing the once Denver Broncos receiver with second-round draft pick Alshon Jefferey as a memorable tandem. Emery also gave Jay Cutler a seven-year extension with the team.

Ryan Pace succeeded Emery in 2015, holding down the position until 2021. Pace joined Emery in Atlanta with the Falcons, where they both served as executives in the front office.

They are comically pinned for bringing in a trove of past Bears players during the 2022 offseason, including Eddie Goldman, Damien Williams, Germain Ifedi, Damiere Byrd, Elijah Wilkinson and Teez Tabor.

