Former Bears FS Ha Ha Clinton-Dix visited Raiders on Friday

Free agency doesn’t officially kick off until next Wednesday, but the Raiders are getting a head start by meeting with recently released veterans. On Friday, they hosted former Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who last played for the Bears in the 2019 season.

Clinton-Dix has started 90 career games in the NFL, totaling 16 interceptions. He signed with the Cowboys in free agency last offseason but was released before Week 1.

Clinton-Dix is at his best as a free safety, roaming the deep center of the field. His tackling is an issue, but that might not be all that important in a Gus Bradley defense that has him lined up sometimes 20-25 yards off the line of scrimmage.

At just 28-years old, Clinton-Dix might be a stop-gap solution for the Raiders at free safety. While we are unsure how the meeting went with Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden, we will continue to update this situation as more information becomes available.