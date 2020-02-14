Former Bears edge rusher Lamarr Houston officially retires after 8 seasons in the NFL

On Wednesday, former Raiders and Bears edge rusher Lamarr Houston decided to officially retire after eight seasons in the NFL. Houston was an intriguing prospect coming out of Texas and got off to a fast start after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round in 2010. He was named to the 2010 NFL All-Rookie team after amassing five sacks and making a name for himself in the process.

Houston played for Chicago from 2014 to 2017, totaling 31 games and 11 starts over his Bears' tenure. He came to the Bears following a career-best six-sack season with Oakland, and the Bears had high hopes for he and additional free-agent acquisition Jared Allen helping improve their abysmal defense (30th in points against in 2013). Instead, Houston struggled to stay on the field, only collecting one sack playing in eight games in his first season with the Bears. Houston will most infamously be remembered for injuring himself while celebrating a sack of then-New England Patriots backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who Houston sacked in a game the Bears were trailing by 25 points.

I've said it once, and I'll say it again. Take care when celebrating your own awesomeness on the field/court this weekend. Lamarr Houston tore his ACL whilst celebrating a sack. Don't be like Lamarr Houston. For more info on injury prevention, go to https://t.co/7hBdNmXgCK pic.twitter.com/1dWk1PSZNd — Mick Hughes (@mickwhughes) July 27, 2018

Houston's tenure with the Bears was up-and-down (13.0 sacks over four years in Chicago) but his career was solid nonetheless. His Raiders' days were definitely the highlight of his career and fittingly, he signed a one-day contract with the Raiders so he could officially retire as a member of their organization.

Lamarr Houston finished his NFL career with 302 tackles, 30.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, and an interception over 100 games.

