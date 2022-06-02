Former Bears EDGE Cassius Marsh still isn’t over egregious taunting call

One of the most memorable and controversial games from the Chicago Bears’ 2021 season was a 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

There were plenty of questionable calls against Chicago throughout the game, but the most egregious was the taunting call on former Bears edge rusher Cassius Marsh by referee Tony Corrente.

Marsh, a former Steeler, was flagged for taunting following a fourth-quarter sack on Ben Roethlisberger when he looked toward the Pittsburgh sideline, even though the camera showed he wasn’t taunting.

The NFL never admitted they made a mistake with the call, which led to a Steelers field goal and was the ultimate deciding factor in the two-point win by Pittsburgh. But in front of a national audience, it shined a brighter light and more criticism on the NFL’s officiating.

Flash forward seven months later, and it’s clear Marsh still hasn’t forgotten about Corrente’s taunting call, as evidenced by a hilarious TikTok the former Bear shared.

Hahaha Cassius Marsh has absolutely ZERO chill. pic.twitter.com/dgAAuAG6KC — Bear Down Blog (@BearDown_Blog) May 31, 2022

“I think that one was just bad timing,” Marsh said shortly after the game. “It’s pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn’t taunting. I’ve been doing the celebration my whole career. It’s just sad to see stuff like that happen in a close game like that.”

Marsh, who played four games with Chicago in 2021, is a free agent.

