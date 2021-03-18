Former Bears defensive end Brent Urban to sign with Dallas Cowboys

Former Bears defensive end Brent Urban to sign with Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears defensive end Brent Urban is set to sign with the Dallas Cowboys. Urban’s wife, Kate, broke the news on Thursday with a tweet.

The #Cowboys have agreed to terms with defensive linemen Brent Urban to a 1-year deal, per source. — Kate Urban (@Kate_KanSkate) March 18, 2021

Shortly after, Brent tweeted news that he was leaving Chicago as well.

Chicago I love you but now it’s time to saddle up and head south 🐎 — Brent Urban (@urbanlegend96) March 18, 2021

Confusing emoji choice there, since that horse could lead some to believe he was joining the Broncos or Colts. Luckily Urban cleared it up moments later.

AHHHHHHHHH CANT WAIT to rock out in the Big D 🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 — Brent Urban (@urbanlegend96) March 18, 2021

The news comes one day after the Bears reportedly agreed to a deal with defensive lineman Angelo Blackson. With Bilal Nichols expected to slide back to defensive tackle and Mario Edwards in the fold too, Urban may have the opportunity to play more snaps in Dallas than on Chicago’s now-crowded line.

In 25 games over a season and a half with the Bears, Urban notched 2.5 sacks and 3 passes defended.

