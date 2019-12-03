Former Bears defensive coordinator Ron Rivera fired as Panthers head coach

The NFL coaching carousel got an early start with Ron Rivera getting fired from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

Rivera, who spent three years as Bears defensive coordinator from 2004-2006, is out after nine years on the job for Carolina.

The Panthers made the playoffs four years out of five from 2013-2017, including a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015 season, but were 7-9 last year and are 5-7 this year. Sunday's loss at home against the now 3-9 Washington Redskins was a massive blow to the Panthers' fading playoff hopes.

Rivera's head coaching resume got a boost during his tenure in Chicago, guiding standout Bears defenses. His last year with the Bears was the year the Bears lost the Super Bowl to the Colts.

Rivera interviewed for head coaching jobs that winter, but didn't get those jobs and then the Bears didn't renew his contract. After spending four more years as an assistant coach with the Chargers, Rivera landed the head job with the Panthers.

His final record with the Panthers was 76-63-1 with a 3-4 record in the postseason.

Beyond Rivera's connection to the Bears, this move could signal more changes coming for the Panthers. It could mean Cam Newton is available at quarterback. The Bears could be looking for a quarterback in the offseason. Let the speculation begin!

