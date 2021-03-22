Former Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller happy to be with Broncos, Vic Fangio

No hard feelings: Fuller happy to be reunited with Fangio originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Despite playing his entire career in Chicago, and playing at an All-Pro level, Kyle Fuller doesn’t seem to be harboring any grudges against the Bears for cutting him last week.

“I think I understood everything that was going on, so I just took it for what it was,” Fuller said in his introductory press conference in Denver on Monday.

Fuller is well aware of how the reduced salary cap in 2021 is forcing teams to make tough personnel decisions. That understanding led Fuller to even consider that he may have to play with a reduced salary for the Bears, or any other team in the league for that matter.

“In the situation with what’s going on around the league, I think I had to do that with every team,” Fuller said. “That was something I just prepared myself for.

“It was kind of a crazy process, but it all worked out. I’m happy to get started on a new chapter.”

One of the reasons Fuller is so happy for his new chapter is his reunion with former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Fuller and Fangio worked together for four seasons from 2015-18. Fangio also helped Fuller earn First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2018.

“I was familiar with Vic, and that drew me to Denver,” Fuller said. “I was excited to have a chance to work with him again.

“We just seem to get along pretty well, pretty naturally. I like the way he goes about coaching and the game of football. I like that a lot.”

The Bears selected Fuller in the first round of the 2014 draft. In his six seasons in Chicago, he intercepted 19 passes, defended 82 passes, forced four fumbles and notched 390 tackles. Fuller was also one of the most reliable cornerbacks in the game, as he never missed a game.

In addition to his All-Pro/Pro Bowl season in 2018, Fuller made one more Pro Bowl in 2019 and won the Bears’ Brian Piccolo Award in 2015.

