Former Bears coach John Fox to join ESPN as studio analyst

Former Chicago Bears head coach John Fox will join ESPN as a NFL studio analyst this fall. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images)

Nearly three months after being fired from the Chicago Bears, John Fox has found a new gig.

The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch is reporting that Fox will join ESPN as a NFL studio analyst this fall.

Fox was fired from Chicago on January 1 after leading the Bears to a 14-34 record over three seasons. Fox — who has been coaching in the league for 16 seasons — compiled a 133-123 overall record as a head coach with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and the Bears.

While it is not clear where Fox will impact ESPN’s NFL coverage, he will likely help fill the gap left by former analyst Herm Edwards, who recently became the head coach at Arizona State. He could also be involved with Monday Night Football, as ESPN is currently reshuffling that crew after Jon Gruden accepted the head job with the Oakland Raiders.

