Former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt 'shocked' by Robert Quinn's quickness

Robert Quinn's still got it.

He proved that on the stat sheet last year. He broke Richard Dent's franchise record for the Bears, snagging 18.5 sacks in one season. That was good for second in the NFL behind T.J Watt, who recorded 22.5 sacks.

Quinn also recorded 49 tackles and forced four fumbles on his way to being named to the NFL's All-Pro and Pro-Bowl teams.

According to former Bears' head coach from 1993-98, Dave Wannstedt, Quinn looks ready to replicate another season like the last.

"And I'll tell you what, Robert Quinn, I mean, he was moving around like a 25 year old defensive lineman," Wannstedt said on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered with David Kaplan. "It shocked me the quickness that he had. And he was leading the pack. So it was an encouraging day to see the youth, to the see the energy and then the schemes that they're doing."

Quinn shocked Chicago fans by participating on the first day of training camp and expressing his interest to remain a Chicago Bear, despite the losses of Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, etc. evidential of a rebuild.

For the time being, Quinn will be opposite of Trevis Gipson on the defensive line in what hopes to be a productive year for the defense.

