Former Bears CB Kyle Fuller signs with Broncos, reunites with Vic Fangio

Report: Fuller signs with Broncos, reunites with Fangio

Kyle Fuller has found a new home, and he's reuniting with a familiar face.

Fuller, whom the Bears released on Thursday in a salary cap move, has agreed to a one-year deal with Vic Fangio's Broncos, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The deal is worth $9.5 million and is almost entirely guaranteed.

The #Broncos have agreed to terms with two-time Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller on a one-year, $9.5 million deal, including $9M fully guaranteed, per source. They swooped in quickly after the #Bears released Fuller, who now reunites with Vic Fangio in Denver. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2021

Fuller played some of his best football during Fangio's stint as the Bears defensive coordinator. In 2018, Fangio's last season in Chicago before becoming Denver's head coach, Fuller earned first-team All-Pro status and a trip to the Pro Bowl, both for the first time.

That season, the 29-year-old also set career-highs in interceptions (seven) and passes defended (29) while playing in a staunch Bears defense.

Fuller also reunites with defensive back Bryce Callahan, who signed a three-year deal with Denver as a free agent in March 2019.

