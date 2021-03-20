Breaking News:

Oregon-VCU game ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 issues; Oregon advances

Former Bears CB Kyle Fuller signs with Broncos, reunites with Vic Fangio

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Stebbins
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Fuller signs with Broncos, reunites with Fangio originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kyle Fuller has found a new home, and he's reuniting with a familiar face.

Fuller, whom the Bears released on Thursday in a salary cap move, has agreed to a one-year deal with Vic Fangio's Broncos, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The deal is worth $9.5 million and is almost entirely guaranteed.

Fuller played some of his best football during Fangio's stint as the Bears defensive coordinator. In 2018, Fangio's last season in Chicago before becoming Denver's head coach, Fuller earned first-team All-Pro status and a trip to the Pro Bowl, both for the first time.

That season, the 29-year-old also set career-highs in interceptions (seven) and passes defended (29) while playing in a staunch Bears defense.

Fuller also reunites with defensive back Bryce Callahan, who signed a three-year deal with Denver as a free agent in March 2019.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories