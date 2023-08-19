Former Bearden star guard Ques Glover transfers to Kansas State basketball

Ques Glover, a former star player at Bearden and the PrepXtra Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2018, has committed to Kansas State basketball.

The 6-foot, 180-pound senior combo guard took the scenic route in settling on Kansas State. After seeing limited playing time in two years at Florida, he transferred to Samford, where he led the Bulldogs in scoring both years.

With his extra COVID-19 season still available, Glover entered the transfer portal in March and settled on Brigham Young — only to re-enter the portal on Aug. 6.

"We just got better today with the addition of Ques to our team," said Kansas State coach Jerome Tang in a school release. "We're super excited to have him as a basketball player and as a person. He's an even better kid than he is a player, and our fans are gonna love how engaging he is. He has a terrific smile and just loves being around people.

Glover came into his own as a junior at Samford, a member of the Southern Conference, where he averaged a team-best 19.2 points per game along with 4.4 assists. A knee injury limited him to 19 games last season, but he still led the Bulldogs in scoring at 14.7 points.

Most notable was Glover's improved shooting accuracy last season, when connected at a 48% clip from the field, including a career-best 37.8% from 3-point range.

Tang had said he was looking for a veteran guard to fill one of his two roster openings, and Glover fits that bill. The Wildcats already signed high-scoring North Texas transfer Tylor Perry to go with returning starter Cam Carter in the backcourt, and they brought in two touted freshmen in Dai Dai Ames and R.J. Jones.

"Our plan all along has been to sign two guards out of the portal that have each played 90 or more games of college basketball, so we can have an experienced backcourt," said Tang. "And Ques fits that. He averaged 20 points per game his junior year at Samford then last year he got a little banged up early on, so he didn't have as great of a start. But once he was able to come back, he finished his last 10 games averaging 20 points a game. We're thankful that he became available late. He's going to provide leadership, he's going to provide scoring, he's going to provide the experience exactly where we need it."

