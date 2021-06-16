Former Bears QB Jay Cutler suffered 15 concussions during career

Jay Cutler says he suffered 15 concussions during career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Football: an extremely dangerous yet beloved sport.

The NFL is trying to make the sport as safe as possible, from studying athletes' brains to issuing new helmets and equipment that will supposedly reduce concussions, despite head-to-head contact.

But even with state-of-the-art equipment, athletes still suffer extreme conditions.

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler appeared on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take and said he suffered from 15 concussions throughout his football career. He played for 12 seasons in the NFL.

Cutler said he feels 100 percent physically healthy now that he's three years into retirement, but he doesn't feel that his memory is in the best shape.

"That CTE, it's coming at some point," Cutler said.

CTE is a progressive brain disease that is believed to be caused by excessive blows to the head and repeated concussions. The disease has been significantly noticed among football players.

Cutler said he's taking as many precautions as possible to prevent CTE onset and is currently receiving Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide therapy, which is an IV drip that is supposed to be a promising treatment for CTE.

Recently, the veteran quarterback weighed in on rookie Justin Fields and gave him some advice for the upcoming season.

"Just be patient," Cutler's told Barstool Sports' Red Line Radio. "There are going to be some incredible ups and incredible downs, especially in that year one. Just be patient. Be really patient, and hopefully the fans and the organization and everyone in Chicago is patient with him as well.

