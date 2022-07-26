Former Bear Buster Skrine announces retirement from the NFL

Buster Skrine announces retirement from the NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Buster Skrine, former Bears cornerback, is retiring from the NFL, according to Dov Kleiman.

Skrine, 33, played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Browns, Jets, Bears, Titans and 49ers. He was originally drafted by the Browns in the fifth-round of the 2011 NFL draft.

The corner came to Chicago in 2019 and played two seasons with the team. He played in 28 games (started seven) and defended eight passes, forced three fumbles and made 114 tackles. While he didn't record an interception with the Bears, he had 10 in his career.

His season in 2019 was by far his best with Chicago in terms of pass coverage. He allowed just 59.3 percent of passes to his assignments based on 81 targets. Contributing to that, he allowed a passer rating of 91.8, which exceptionally is low.

