This former BCC coach was just inducted into the National College Football Hall of Fame

BATTLE CREEK - Roy Kramer started his football coaching career in Battle Creek. And now he is one of the giants in the sport.

The highly-decorated Kramer received yet another honor as he was inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame at an awards ceremony in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Former Battle Creek Central assistant football coach Roy Kramer was inducted into the College Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Kramer spent one year as an assistant coach at Battle Creek Central in 1955. From there his career took him to several stops in the high school ranks in Michigan, winning three state championships, including at East Lansing High School. Joining the college ranks, he became the head coach of the Central Michigan University football team from 1967-77. At CMU, Kramer won 71.8 percent of his games, including the 1974 Division II National Championship.

He later became an Athletic Director at Vanderbilt and was the longtime commissioner of the Southeastern Conference from 1990-2002. The Men's and Women's SEC Athlete of the Year is now called the Roy F. Kramer Award.

He entered the Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class along with such college football standouts as Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

The 92-year-old talked about the honor after his induction on Tuesday night.

"It's a very distinct honor because of the history and the tradition of what it's about," Kramer said. "It's an organization that really sets aside and honors the game itself and to be a part of that is very meaningful and is a distinct honor."

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Former BCC coach inducted into National College Football Hall of Fame