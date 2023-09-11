Former BBC F1 presenter teases sensational return with ‘unfinished business’ quip

McLaren driver Lando Norris joins a queue of cars leaving the pit lane in Austria in his upgraded MCL60. Credit: Alamy

Jake Humphrey, the former BBC F1 television presenter, has sparked rumours of a return to the paddock after claiming he has “unfinished business” in the sport.

Humphrey fronted the UK state broadcaster’s coverage of F1 for four seasons between 2009 and 2012 as a part of a much-loved presenting trio alongside former McLaren and Red Bull driver David Coulthard and ex-team boss Eddie Jordan.

He left the role at the end of 2012, one year after the BBC lost the main broadcast rights to Sky Sports, before going on to front BT Sport’s football coverage for a decade.

Former BBC F1 presenter to make stunning comeback?

Humphrey left BT following the Champions League Final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in June, shortly before the station’s rebrand as TNT Sports following a takeover by Warner Bros/Discovery.

The 44-year-old has emerged as a major player in the business of sports broadcasting in recent years as the co-founder of the Whisper Group, the production company behind Channel 4’s F1 highlights shows.

Humphrey also acts as the host of the High Performance Podcast, which this year has welcomed Guenther Steiner, the Haas team principal, and Fernando Alonso, the Aston Martin driver and two-time World Champion, as guests.

Responding to a tweet of a photograph of him interviewing Sir Frank Williams alongside Murray Walker at the late team founder’s inauguration into the Motor Sport Magazine Hall of Fame in 2011, Humphrey commented: “What a job that job was. Still feels like unfinished business.”

A fan then urged Humphrey to return, to which he replied: “I’m coming round to the idea.”

Humphrey went on to ‘like’ a tweet from another commenter, who said: “Would love you to front the main show Jake. The BBC coverage was magnificent.”

Having regained the television broadcast rights from ITV in 2009, F1 has not appeared on BBC TV since 2015 after Channel 4 inherited the highlights package.

BBC Radio 5 Live continues to broadcast each race live, but its coverage was thrown into turmoil earlier this year when it emerged commentator Jack Nicholls had been dismissed after complaints of “inappropriate touching.”

Three individuals were alleged to have come forward with complaints against Mr Nicholls, with the BBC taking action shortly after he had been sacked from his commentary role with all-electric series Formula E.

Speaking after losing his Formula E position, Mr Nicholls issued an apology and accepted “full responsibility” for his conduct.

“Although disappointed with the decision, I respect it and accept why it was taken,” he was quoted as saying by the Times.

“I want to take full responsibility for what I did and apologise unreservedly for a couple of isolated incidents that has made those concerned feel uncomfortable.

“I never meant any harm and I am committed to making amends and to be more mindful of my behaviour in future.”

