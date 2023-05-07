Former Baylor WR Jaylen Ellis flips commitment from West Virginia to Colorado

Colorado’s wide receiver room picked up another big piece on Saturday evening with Baylor transfer Jaylen Ellis flipping his commitment from West Virginia to the Buffs.

Ellis left Baylor for the portal on April 18, gave his pledge to West Virginia one week later and is now set to join head coach Deion Sanders in Boulder.

Throughout his four years at Baylor, Ellis struggled to stay healthy and only appeared in 16 games for the Bears. Last season, he caught three passes for at least 47 yards each, one of which resulted in a touchdown against Texas.

Colorado previously offered Ellis when he was a prospect at Cedar Ridge High School in Texas.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire