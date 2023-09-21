Former Baylor QB J.J. Joe discusses the team’s matchup with Texas

It’s Baylor week for the Texas Longhorns football program. And as much as some would like to reject it, the game is a rivalry as long as the two teams take the field.

The Battle of the Brazos kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. Former Baylor quarterback and current Baylor color analyst J.J. Joe shared his thoughts on the game with 365 Sports Radio. He started by discussing Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and what he brings as a play caller.

“They have an elite play caller. Sark, I mean, we may think another way about his head coaching ability. I think he’s grown and learned a lot from being with (Alabama head coach Nick Saban). But offensively, that dudes a genius.”

Joe continued by discussing Sarkisian’s ability to isolate mismatches. He noted that if the Longhorns’ offensive play caller can pinpoint what Texas State exploited from the Baylor defense in Week 1, the Bears could be in for a long night.

“If we do what we did against Texas State, Sark will put a 50 spot on us … in the first half, because he will isolate and attack.”

We don’t expect Sarkisian and company to hang a 50-burger and certainly not in the first half where Texas has struggled this season. That said, there’s an opportunity for the Longhorns passing attack to make plays downfield. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda will have some say in whether or not those opportunities are clearly visible.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire