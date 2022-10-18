Former Baylor LB among 6 players Panthers bring in on Monday

Now that the Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Matt Rhule, are the pipelines from both Temple University and Baylor University set to be dismantled?

It seemed that way, at least early on. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, longtime staffers of Rhule, followed their leader out the door last week. Heck, former Owl Robbie Anderson just got the boot today.

But one Bear just squeaked through to Charlotte, as linebacker Blake Lynch made a visit to the Panthers on Tuesday. Lynch played three seasons, and three different positions, under Rhule at Baylor.

A holdover from the previous regime led by Art Briles, the 6-foot-3, 233-pounder transitioned from wide receiver to safety to linebacker between 2017 and 2019 with Rhule. He would later go undrafted, however, and sign with the Minnesota Vikings on April 28, 2020.

Lynch played in 20 games for Minnesota in 2020 and 2021. He totaled 47 tackles, 2.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Carolina, additionally, held tryouts for five players on the afternoon—running back Spencer Brown, defensive linemen Delontae Scott and Raequan Williams and linebackers Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Dorian O’Daniel.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire