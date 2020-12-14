Former Baylor football player Chance Waz dies at age 25

Former Baylor football player Chance Waz has died, the school announced on Monday. He was 25 years old.

No cause of death has been divulged, but tributes from former teammates poured in on Monday, as well as from Baylor Football.

Heartbroken.



Forever a member of the Baylor Family. 💚 pic.twitter.com/rOQAs0ZCv7 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 14, 2020

Waz, a native of Pflugerville, Texas, was rated as a three-star recruit and signed with Baylor as a member of its 2014 recruiting class.

He made an immediate impact, playing in 11 games as a true freshman on both defense and special teams. Waz became a starter at safety for the Bears in 2015 and 2016 and later played in nine games as a senior in 2017, Matt Rhule’s first year as head coach.

Overall, Waz played in 43 games from 2014-17 at Baylor and compiled 146 tackles, six pass deflections, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

More from Yahoo Sports: