Former Barcelona star names the ‘only’ player who could replace Sergio Busquets

A former member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has this week provided his take on the state of the club’s midfield ranks.

It is of course common knowledge across Spain that, ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, the Barcelona brass have identified one area of new boss Hansi Flick’s squad as more in need of fresh blood than any other.

The position in question? The base of midfield.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a whole host of high-profile pivots from across the continent over the course of recent weeks.

As much comes after Deco and co’s stop-gap solution of bringing in Oriol Romeu to replace Sergio Busquets backfired in rather spectacular fashion.

And one individual of the opinion that there is only a single player in world football at present capable of filling Busquets’ boots at Barcelona comes in the form of Bernd Schuster.

Speaking during an appearance at the ‘The Battle of Stars’ golf tournament (as cited by Marca) late this week, Schuster, who took his place in Barca’s midfield from 1980 to 1988, pointed towards Manchester City standout Rodri as the player in question:

“When Sergio Busquets left Barca, I saw only one person, Rodri, who is capable of filling the position. There is no one like him.”

Conor Laird | GSFN