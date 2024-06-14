Former Barcelona star calls for vital summer transfers

Henrik Larsson has demanded Barcelona sign new players ahead of the 2024/25 campaign if they want to compete for trophies.

The former striker was part of Ronald Koeman’s coaching team prior to the latter’s dismissal in 2021 and he remains a La Blaugrana fan.

Barcelona have secured a place in the UEFA Champions League for next season but they ended 2023/24, 10 points behind champions Real Madrid.

The club are still operating within a limited transfer budget, despite financial improvements, but new boss Hansi Flick will have a budget to work with.

Flick is likely to need sales before he can buy and Larsson insists the club needs new blood to stand a chance of chasing down Los Blancos and their European rivals.

“Barcelona need to finish higher next season, but it depends on who they sign and how they fix their problems”, as per quotes from Marca.

“They need to sign players to be the Barca I remember again. It’s what the fans hope for, to compete again for titles in the Champions League and La Liga.”

Larsson won two league titles in two seasons as a player at Barcelona, in 2005 and 2006, but he is most fondly remembered for two assists off the bench in Barcelona’s 2006 Champions League final win over Arsenal.