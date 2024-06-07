Former Barcelona Sporting Director interested in spending big on Blaugrana defender

Former Barcelona, Getafe and Real Betis Sporting Director Ramon Planes has wasted no time in returning to his native Spain for his shopping since joining Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. Luiz Felipe joined under his watch last September, joining Karim Benzema at the club, while Planes recruited Barcelona’s psychologist in January, and went after Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa.

The latest on his list according to Marca is Jules Kounde. The French defender joined for €50m from Sevilla, and the Saudi nouveau riche are interested in his services, knowing that Barcelona are keen to sell at least one of their central defenders from this season for big money. No price tag is given, and neither is there any suggestion that Kounde would be interested.

🚨 Cubarsí will go to the Olympic Games instead. @HelenaCondis — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 7, 2024

The same is said for Ronald Araujo, but that deal looks even more difficult, so say the Madrid daily. The Uruguayan is facing an uncertain future, but equally seems unlikely to leave European football.

Despite rumours that he was not content at being played on the right of defence last season, Kounde has always maintained firmly that he is keen to remain at Barcelona. As has Araujo and Andreas Christensen, but if Barcelona can bring in good money for one of the trio, it seems probable they will try to do so.