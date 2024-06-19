Former Barcelona president praises club administration and explains difference with Real Madrid

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has expressed his support for Joan Laporta, praising the current president’s efforts and highlighting the club’s anticipated financial turnaround.

Gaspart, who served as Barça’s president from 2000 to 2003, emphasised that Barcelona’s financial health has significantly improved compared to three years ago.

He pointed out that the club was previously losing €200 million annually, but this year, they are on track to end with a profit.

“Barça is much better than three years ago. I have the information that President Laporta conveyed to the senators,” said Gaspart as quoted by SPORT.

“The club was losing €200 million every year, but money will be made this year, so it’s okay. Montjuïc has penalised us with €100 million, €300 million should have been lost, but they will be gained,” he added.

Strategic reduction of the wage bill

Gaspart explained that this positive shift is the result of strategic financial management, including reducing the wage bill and increasing income.

Joan Gaspart believes Laporta has done a commendable job at Barcelona. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

He illustrated this by recalling a past decision when the team had to sell legendary player Diego Maradona due to unsustainable economic conditions, which ultimately led to a rise in salaries.

“It is the work that has been done with the reduction of the wage bill and with more income. We sold Maradona because that economic situation was unbearable.

“The same thing happened with Messi. Messi was a ’10’, but he caused an increase in the wage bill. We are better off,” he added.

Gaspart is not a Laporta guy

In defending Laporta’s leadership, Gaspart made it clear that his support is not politically motivated.

“I want to clarify that I am not a Laporta supporter,” he stated. “I didn’t vote for Laporta,” he said while discussing Barcelona’s current economic and institutional status.

Lastly, he also gave his verdict on the new Spotify Camp Nou, saying that the reason why it is taking more time than Santiago Bernabeu is because they are building a sports city, unlike Madrid.

“The difference between Real Madrid and Barça is that they have built a stadium and we are building a sports city,” he concluded.