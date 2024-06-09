Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez identifies Premier League as next destination

On Saturday, Xavi Hernandez was spotted publicly for the first time since his Barcelona sacking was confirmed at the end of last season. The 44-year-old is expected to take time to reflect on his 2.5-year spell in charge of the Blaugrana’s first team, although he is already thinking about his next job.

Xavi intends to spend some much-needed time with his family in the coming months, but when he is ready to return to management, Sport say that his preferred move would be one to the Premier League, following in the footsteps of his former manager at Barcelona, Pep Guardiola.

Xavi’s idea would be to take an “interesting” project in England, although it’s not known which clubs he could have his eye on. Regardless, his stock will be fairly high after his time in charge at Barcelona, so there could be any number of teams that are willing to take a chance on him when he does end his sabbatical.