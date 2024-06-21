Former Barcelona defender with sell-on clause still has Premier League suitors

Photo by SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images

It is evident that FC Barcelona are not willing to back down easily this summer. The Catalan club, despite their financial limitations, are hoping to reinforce their team. However, to do that most effectively, Barcelona need to bring in some kind of revenue as well to match their desires.

Fortunately for Barcelona, an opportunity presented itself in the form of the sale of a former defender. Jean-Clair Todibo, signed by Barça in 2019, was a player who did not end up working out for the Catalan giants. However, his loan moves and sale since then have proven to be quite profitable for FC Barcelona.

Most recently, the talented French defender was linked to a move to Manchester United. A deal worth €40 million was expected to be finalized between French side Nice and the English outfit. In turn, it would allow Barcelona to take away €8 million from the deal based on the fact that Barça were owed 20% of the earnings from any sale for the player.

Unfortunately, that will now not be happening for Barcelona. UEFA’s ruling forbids signing players from clubs having the same owners and being in the same competition, that being the UEFA Europa League. However, As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are not completely lost when it comes to Todibo finding a new home.

The primary reason behind Manchester United being a good place for the Frenchman to go to was the fact that English teams tend to have a strong financial backing. As a result, they are able to provide much better economic offers and that would be helpful to not just Nice but also FC Barcelona.

That is why it is good news for La Blaugrana that the player still has suitors from the Premier League. Both Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly ready to bet on the player and they have adequate financial resources to make sure they can go through with such an operation.

They hope to acquire a defender who possesses physicality and speed, but also has technical abilities. While Barcelona may no longer need the sporting qualities of Todibo, it surely does not hurt them to continue benefiting financially off of an investment they made back in 2019 worth only close to €1 million.