Former Badgers star Frank Kaminsky, former ESPN anchor Ashley Brewer get married in Mexico

Former ESPN anchor Ashley Brewer and NBA free agent Frank Kaminsky were married last weekend in Mexico. (Kirby Lee/USA Today)

Former Wisconsin Badgers basketball star Frank Kaminsky and former ESPN anchor Ashley Brewer officially tied the knot last weekend.

Kaminsky and Brewer were married at a beachside wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on June 7 in front of about about 80 people, they told People .

Kaminsky and Brewer first connected in 2018 when he slid into her direct messages on Instagram.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"I met him for dinner and quickly realized he was the most kind and down-to-earth guy," she told People . "We were both very focused on our careers at the time, so we became very close friends and kept in touch. It wasn’t until 2021 that Frank admitted he wanted to be more than friends and here we are, so in love and married!"

Kaminsky averaged 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game throughout his career at Wisconsin from 2011-15. He helped lead the Badgers to the national championship game during his senior season with coach Bo Ryan, but they fell to Duke.

Kaminsky was then selected with the No. 9 overall pick in 2015. He’s spent time with the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets, where he last played on a 10-game stint last season. He’s currently a free agent.

Brewer last worked at ESPN and co-anchored SportsCenter for nearly two years, though she was laid off in ESPN’s latest round of cuts. That actually came just one week before her wedding.