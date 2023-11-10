Former Badgers running back scores difference-making 73-yard touchdown

Former University of Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo's 73-yard touchdown run for Louisville on Thursday night broke a tie and helped the Cardinals rally in the fourth quarter for a 31-24 win over Virginia.

The Cardinals, ranked 11th in the country, moved to 9-1 and closer to a berth in the ACC championship game. The game took a scary turn when Virginia running back Perris Jones was carted off the field with a serious injury. Reports indicated that Jones had regained feeling in his extremities but remained hospitalized.

Guerendo finished with 94 yards on six carries — plus a catch for another 21 yards — one week after his career-best performance against Virginia Tech, when he rushed 11 times for 146 yards and three scores.

Guerendo is in his first season with Louisville after transferring in late 2022 from Wisconsin, one of several players who relocated after the arrival of new head coach Luke Fickell. The speedy Guerendo, a native of Indiana, had dealt with a number of injuries in his career and had been with Wisconsin since 2018. His best season came last year, when he ran for 385 yards and five touchdowns.

U of L's Isaac Guerendo (23) took the ball 73 yards for the game winning touchdown against Virginia during their game at the L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 9, 2023.

This year at Louisville, he's up to 492 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 13 catches for 154 receiving yards. He also returned five kicks this year, including two for 37 yards against Virginia.

Another former Badgers running back, Julius Davis, has enjoyed a solid year with Montana State. The Menomonee Falls High School alumnus has two 100-yard rushing performances and has carried the ball 85 times for 593 yards and six scores. Davis also transferred before the current season after four years at Wisconsin.

The Badgers, meanwhile, have been hit with injury misfortune among their running backs, with Chez Mellusi out for the year and Braelon Allen sidelined against Indiana.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ex-UW player Isaac Gurendo has game-winning 73-yard TD for Louisville