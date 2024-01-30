Former Badgers running back headed to the NFL Combine

Former Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo has been invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine after spending his final college season with Louisville.

After four seasons with the Wisconsin, Guerendo transferred to join the Cardinals and head coach Jeff Brohm (formerly with Purdue) in his first season in Louisville.

The running back had a career year with the Cardinals, producing 810 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground while also adding 22 catches for 234 yards, all of which were the highest totals of his career.

Guerendo will now be one of the 300-plus athletes participating in the NFL Combine beginning Feb. 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

#OldFriendAlert Former Badgers and Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo posted on Instagram that he has been invited to the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/g4uBVsQous — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) January 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire