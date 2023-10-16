Former Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz had a massive day Saturday for Florida

Former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz had a monster day for Florida on Saturday, leading the Gators to a 41-39 comeback win over host South Carolina and lifting his team to a 5-2 record. His efforts earned him the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week nod.

Mertz finished 30 of 48 passing, with a career-best 423 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's now completing more than 76% of his passes this season and has thrown for 1,897 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The single-game yardage total easily eclipsed his previous career best, a 333-yard performance against Utah in late August while playing for Florida. He's also on track to surpass the 2,136 yards he passed for last season, his previous career-best season.

Mertz transferred from the UW program after four seasons, with a new coaching staff under head coach Luke Fickell moving in. He was a lightning rod at UW, among the most anticipated recruits in program history but unable to reach the lofty expectations set for him. UW went 13-11 in conference games with Mertz as starting quarterback.

In his first game as the starter in 2020, he famously completed 20 of 21 passes against Illinois during the COVID-tangled 2020 season, with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

South Carolina's defense ranks among the worst in the nation in terms of yardage and points allowed, but Mertz had to make magic happen to give the Gators the win. His touchdown pass with 47 seconds left flipped the Gators into the lead, and a long pass on 4th and 10 deep in Florida's own end allowed the drive to get that far.

Graham Mertz ladies and gentlemen.



30/48

423 yds

3 TD



And the game-winner to Pearsall.



Legacy game for Mertz. #Gators

pic.twitter.com/yyoVF5aTa2 — Big Will Levenson (@BigWillLevenson) October 14, 2023

Graham Mertz ➡️ Ricky Pearsall 🎯



Big gain for 26 yards on 4th and 10 🐊 pic.twitter.com/IrZSEjCPFi — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) October 14, 2023

Between those two strikes, a pass bounced off receiver Ricky Pearsall's hands and into the arms of teammate Eugene Wilson III for 22 yards and a first down.

Mertz threw two touchdowns in the final 4:40 to help the Gators rally back, including the winner to Pearsall, who finished with 10 catches for 166 yards.

Mertz has now thrown three touchdowns in two straight games, following up a win over Vanderbilt last week. He threw for 166 yards and a score in an upset over Tennessee in September. Florida is now receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll and is one of the first three teams out.

“This place has just allowed me to be myself and to be the leader I’ve always wanted to be. It’s a blessing to be here.” -Graham Mertz



🎥 #GatorMade Danny Wuerffel September’s Man of the Month: @GrahamMertz5 pic.twitter.com/obh080iAKm — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 16, 2023

Mertz got the victory against another highly regarded member of his quarterback recruiting class, Spencer Rattler, whose career began at Oklahoma before he transferred. Jayden Daniels (Arizona State to LSU), Bo Nix (Auburn to Oregon) and Ryan Hilinski (South Carolina to Northwestern) joined Mertz and Rattler as top-seven quarterbacks in that class.

The performance came in a newsworthy week at the quarterback position for UW, which lost starter Tanner Mordecai to a broken hand midway through a loss to Iowa. Both Mordecai and backup Braedyn Locke transferred into the program in advance of the 2023 season, shortly after Mertz had announced he was transferring out.

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill, who was on the UW roster with Mertz last season, emerged as the winner against his old program Saturday but only completed 6 of 14 passes for 37 yards. Hill was deep on the UW depth chart last year, with Mertz and Chase Wolf as the two top options.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Former Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz had a massive day Saturday for Florida