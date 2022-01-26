Former Badgers offensive lineman signs futures contract with the Packers

Earlier today the Packers signed 10 players to futures contracts for next season. Among that group was former Wisconsin Badgers offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen.

The former Bay Port standout was drafted in the 6th round of the NFL draft last season. In doing so he became the first offensive lineman to be drafted by the Packers out of the University of Wisconsin since 2001.

The Green Bay native spent last season on the practice squad, but did earn a couple of game day elevations throughout the year.

Van Lanen appeared in 45 games for the Badgers, starting 19 of them at left tackle.The former Badger earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference’s coaches and second-team recognition from the media as a senior in 2020.

