Former Badgers linebacker finds new home

After entering the transfer portal late last week, former Badgers linebacker Jordan Turner committed to play for Michigan State on Monday. The redshirt junior has multiple years of eligibility left to use with the Spartans.

Turner finished the 2023 campaign with 61 total tackles, including three sacks, while also deflecting two passes and forcing a fumble over 11 games with Wisconsin.

Along with Maema Njongmeta (not pursuing sixth season), the Badgers will now officially look to replace both of their primary interior linebackers from this past season.

Of those already in house, Christian Alliegro is the most obvious candidate to see an uptick in usage, beginning at the team’s Jan. 1 matchup with LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire