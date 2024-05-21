Former Badgers head coach Paul Chryst makes return to Wisconsin

Former Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst was spotted at Green Bay Packers OTAs on Tuesday.

It is his first public football-related appearance in the state of Wisconsin since he was fired as Badgers head coach in October of 2022.

Related: Big Ten football 2024 season win-loss record predictions for each team after spring practice

The Packers’ optional offseason practice session runs from May 20 to June 6 before mandatory minicamp begins on June 11. Chryst appears to be in attendance as only a spectator as he prepares for his second season on the Texas Longhorns‘ coaching staff.

The longtime Wisconsin head coach holds the title ‘offensive analyst and special assistant to the head coach’ with the Longhorns. He joined the program in 2023 after being fired as Wisconsin head coach the prior season.

Chryst’s first year at Texas saw the team win the Big 12 and make a run to the College Football Playoff. Expectations are sky-high entering 2024, which will be year four under head coach Steve Sarkisian and year two with star quarterback Quinn Ewers under center.

Related: Where Paul Chryst, Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin football’s entire 2022 coaching staff is now

There were offseason rumors connecting Chryst with Iowa’s vacant offensive coordinator position. He opted to forgo the position and remain at Texas, which led the Hawkeyes to hire former Western Michigan head coach (2017-2022) and Packers senior analyst (2023) Tim Lester.

Former Wisconsin Badgers coach Paul Chryst is here taking in practice. pic.twitter.com/MIGXX1ytRa — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 21, 2024

Of note, Chryst is a Madison, Wisconsin native and still has deep ties to the state. His appearance at Packers OTAs, again, marks his first football-related appearance in the state in some time. There has not been a public connection between him and the Badgers program since he was fired 18 months ago.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, prepares for year two under head coach Luke Fickell after a 7-6 2023 campaign. The program is in need of a resurgent season as the Big Ten enters its new era.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire