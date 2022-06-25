Former Badgers forward signs a two-year professional deal in Italy

Former Wisconsin Badgers forward Nate Reuvers wrapped up a successful rookie season overseas where he averaged 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game for Cibona en route to a Croatian League Championship.

Reuvers has since parlayed that success into a two-year deal with Italian club Pallacanestro Reggiana, who plays at the highest level of competition in all of Italy.

The Minnesota native is the University of Wisconsin’s all-time leader in blocked shots (184) and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2019-20 when he averaged 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks – earning a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

📍 Nate Reuvers è biancorosso! Ala-centro statunitense classe 1998, 211 centimetri, nell'ultima stagione al Cibona Zagabria è stato primo stoppatore di tutta la Lega Adriatica



📄 Per lui contratto biennale, i dettagli nel comunicato –> https://t.co/2bS6PDEIkd



Benvenuto Nate! pic.twitter.com/JTmsPhcg2g — Pall. Reggiana (@PallacReggiana) June 25, 2022

